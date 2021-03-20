Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $410.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

