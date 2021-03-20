Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,903 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Cardtronics worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000.

CATM stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CATM shares. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

