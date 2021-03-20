Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,570 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

