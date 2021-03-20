Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $615.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

