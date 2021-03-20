Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.15).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €1.88 ($2.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €88.18 ($103.74). 384,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 1 year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

