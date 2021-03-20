PutinCoin Trading 92.3% Higher This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $139,830.01 and approximately $436.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 92.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,838.33 or 1.00028030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00075138 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

