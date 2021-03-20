Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 73.5% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $19,095.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.28 or 0.00018995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00455047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00138005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.23 or 0.00672292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00076215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

