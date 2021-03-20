Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

