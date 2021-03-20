Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The ExOne Company Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The ExOne in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

