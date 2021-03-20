Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $37.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

