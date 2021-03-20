Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

DLNG stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

