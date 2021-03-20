QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives $1.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

QEP remained flat at $$4.08 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $989.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.39 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

