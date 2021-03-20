Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QIWI. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qiwi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Qiwi by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

