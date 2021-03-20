QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

NYSE QTS opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock worth $1,554,871. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

