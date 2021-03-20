QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $164,346.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.53 or 0.00655197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034855 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

