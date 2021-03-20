Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,940.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $87,940.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.41 or 0.03093179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.00343765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.97 or 0.00924950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00353172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00263502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,549,115 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

