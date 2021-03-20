Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $137.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.