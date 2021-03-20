QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce $2.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $14.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.25 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

QuickLogic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

