Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $180.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $133.93 and last traded at $134.68. Approximately 735,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,008,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.80.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $68,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $31,117,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $28,634,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

