Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Radware has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

