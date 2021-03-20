RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) versus Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Head to Head Analysis

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.62%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 38.84%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -48.78% -42.35% Cassava Sciences N/A -22.01% -20.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.37 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$4.63 million ($0.27) -213.96

Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAPT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into allergically-inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.