Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $14,178.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 125.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00454435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.06 or 0.00673925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00076517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,349,600,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.