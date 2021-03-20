Raymond James Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.18.

TSE PEY opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm has a market cap of C$934.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$6.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900 over the last ninety days.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

