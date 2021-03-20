Raymond James Boosts STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

