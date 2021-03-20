Raymond James Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.65.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$47.25 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Insiders have purchased 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,986 in the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

