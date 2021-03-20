Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,528 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $317.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.15 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

