Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

