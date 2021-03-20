Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,453 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,485.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

ONLN opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

