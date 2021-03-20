Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after acquiring an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $31.87 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

