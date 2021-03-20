Raymond James Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $122.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.39.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

