Raymond James Increases Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $51.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HWC opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

