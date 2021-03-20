Raymond James Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

