Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Review

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 6.01 $59.10 million $0.46 67.46 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 9.26 $195.44 million $3.91 17.04

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17% Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89%

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Rayonier currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.62%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $60.92, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Rayonier on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

