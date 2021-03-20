RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,695,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

