Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 83,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,945,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,784,000 after purchasing an additional 402,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

CVX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 18,490,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,756,510. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

