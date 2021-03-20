Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Reby Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,951. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

