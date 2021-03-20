Reby Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 91,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,519,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,891,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.