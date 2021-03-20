Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Reby Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 85,787 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

