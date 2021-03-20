Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,174,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.39. The company had a trading volume of 735,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.