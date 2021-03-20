RED (RED) Market Cap Achieves $823,209.88

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $823,209.88 and approximately $2,979.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00344571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003979 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

