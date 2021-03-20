Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) fell 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.22. 1,712,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,735,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.