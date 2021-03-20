RedFOX Labs Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.04 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $322.22 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00103708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

