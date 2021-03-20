Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Up 6.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 1,437,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,560,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

