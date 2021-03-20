Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Down 7%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72. 2,804,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,641,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

