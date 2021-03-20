Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

