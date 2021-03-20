Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

