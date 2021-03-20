Remme Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Remme has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $35,902.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00024728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.