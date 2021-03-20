Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 172,474 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.12% of Ceragon Networks worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

