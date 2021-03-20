Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

