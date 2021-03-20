Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

